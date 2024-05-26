Turbulence injures twelve people on Qatar Airways flight to Dublin

Twelve people on board a Qatar Airways flight from Doha to Dublin were injured during a severe bout of turbulence, Dublin Airport reported on Sunday.

Despite the mid-air turmoil, the plane landed safely and on schedule.

Flight QR017, a Boeing 787 Dreamliner, touched down shortly before 1 p.m. local time (1200 GMT).

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1794732309314257127 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

"Upon landing, the aircraft was met by emergency services, including Airport Police and our Fire and Rescue department, due to 6 passengers and 6 crew [12 total] on board reporting injuries after the aircraft experienced turbulence while airborne over Turkey," Dublin Airport said in a statement.

This incident follows closely on the heels of another severe turbulence event involving a Singapore Airlines flight.

Just five days earlier, a flight from London to Singapore had to make an emergency landing in Bangkok after encountering severe turbulence. That incident resulted in the death of a 73-year-old British man and left 20 others in intensive care.

PASCAL PAVANI (AFP)

Turbulence-related incidents are the most common type of airline accidents, according to a 2021 study by the U.S. National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB).

From 2009 to 2018, turbulence accounted for more than a third of reported airline accidents. While most of these incidents resulted in serious injuries, they typically did not cause any structural damage to the aircraft.