U.S. aircraft carrying bunker busters take off for Western Pacific

Citing publicly available flight data, U.S. media reported on Saturday that two B-2 bombers took off from an Air Force Base in Missouri in the direction of the U.S. military base on the island of Guam, accompanied by four Boeing KC-46 Pegasus refueling aircraft.

The aircraft possess the unique ability to carry the heaviest U.S. bomb, the bunker-busting Massive Ordnance Penetrator, which experts say is required to demolish Iran’s Fordow nuclear facility, buried deep in otherwise impenetrable mountainous terrain.

In April, U.S. Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth said it was up to Iran to decide whether the U.S. movement of B-2 bombers was a message to Tehran, as he voiced hope that U.S.-Iran negotiations over Tehran's nuclear program could be resolved peacefully.

In an April 12 letter to Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, President Donald Trump set a 60-day deadline for Iran to reach an agreement with the U.S. that would curb its development of uranium.

Exactly 61 days thereafter, Israel began bombing Iran, saying Tehran was on the verge of weaponizing its enriched uranium into a nuclear bomb.