U.S., Britain alarmed Russia 'shared nuclear secrets' with Iran - report

U.S. and the UK have raised alarm over intelligence assessments that Russia has shared nuclear secrets with Iran in return for a supply of ballistic missiles to bomb Ukraine, the Guardian reported Saturday.

At their Friday meeting in Washington DC, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and outgoing U.S. President Joe Biden discussed the worrying conjuncture of a tightening military cooperation between Moscow and Tehran at a time when the latter is in the process of enriching enough uranium to complete its long-held goal to build a nuclear weapon.

British sources cited by the Guardian said that "concerns were aired" over the role of Russia in Iran’s race for the bomb.

At his meeting with his British counterpart in London earlier in the week, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that “for its part, Russia is sharing technology that Iran seeks – this is a two-way street – including on nuclear issues as well as some space information."