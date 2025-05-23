U.S. held 'constructive' 5th round of nuclear talks with Iran

Iranian and U.S. negotiators wrapped up a fifth round of talks on Friday, with mediator Oman saying there was some limited progress in negotiations aimed at curbing Tehran's nuclear ambitions.

According to a U.S. official who spoke to i24NEWS, Steve Witkoff and Policy Planning Director Michael Anton held “constructive” direct and indirect discussions with Iranian counterparts totaling over two hours.

“We made further progress, but there is still work to be done. Both sides agreed to meet again in the near future,” the official said.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi said there was potential for progress in the negotiations after Oman made several proposals, but the talks were complicated and more discussions were needed.

"We've just completed one of the most professional rounds of negotiations," Araqchi told Iranian state TV.

Washington and Jerusalem want to curtail Tehran's potential to produce a nuclear weapon. While the Islamic mullah regime in Tehran claims it has no such ambitions and the purposes are purely civilian, these statements don't accord with accounts by UN's nuclear watchdog.