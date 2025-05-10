U.S. to put military option back on table if no immediate progress in Iran talks is made, i24NEWS understands

Unless significant progress is registered in Sunday's round of nuclear talks with Iran, the U.S. will consider putting the military option back on the table, sources close to U.S. envoy Steve Witcoff told i24NEWS.

American and Iranian representatives voiced optimism after the previous talks that took place in Oman and Rome, saying there was a friendly atmosphere despite the two countries' decades of enmity.

However the two sides are not believed to have thrashed out the all-important technical details, and basic questions remain.

The source has also underscored the significance of the administration's choice of Michael Anton, the State Department's policy planning director, as the lead representative in the nuclear talks' technical phases.

Anton is "an Iran expert and someone who knows how to cut a deal with Iran," the source said, saying that the choice reflected Trump's desire to secure the deal.