U.S. to send some 200 troops to Israel to monitor ceasefire agreement

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu approved the framework for the Gaza ceasefire and hostage release at a government meeting with President Trump's Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff and the President's son-in-law, Jared Kushner Thursday night.

According to the agreement, the United States will help support and monitor the agreement's implementation, sending about 200 U.S. troops to Israel this week as part of a joint task force led by CENTCOM that includes partner nations, non-governmental organizations, and private-sector entities, with the ISF to "replace the IDF on the yellow line," two senior U.S. officials have said.

According to the officials, the U.S. troops are not intended to go into Gaza, but rather they are being deployed to help create a joint control center to "coordinate various issues in the near future in Gaza until there is a permanent government in Gaza."

The center is supposed to assist in the issue of bringing in humanitarian aid and logistical assistance and will also coordinate the various bodies and countries that will now arrive in the Gaza Strip. "The goal: so that there is no chaos, so that everyone can talk to everyone."

"There will be a lot of players now in the Gaza Strip, and they will have to coordinate between them - and that is exactly what the center will do - each of the countries and entities that will now be involved in Gaza will have representatives in the center," one of the sources said.

According to the officials, Trump's vision for what comes next is that a local police force be established in Gaza, that all terror infrastructure be destroyed, and that Gaza be a functioning economy.

"You can't have a functioning place where people live if you have terrorists and militias running the place and you don't have good rule of law and good governance. So the goal is really to give the people who are there the opportunity to live a better life, but you need to have the right governance in order to do that, and that's what everyone will endeavor to do."

The official emphasized, "There will be no American soldiers on the ground, but there will be people who will report to us; aircraft may be operated over the Strip to monitor, but American soldiers will not be inside Gaza."

The deal was separated into two phases: a hostage release and a permanent ceasefire, with specific details on the redeployment of the Israeli army and the disarmament of Hamas.

"The Arab countries made a lot of commitments that they would like to see that happen. They're going to commit a lot of resources, and they've committed to seeing Hamas demilitarized, and then we have a little bit of a trust-and-verify withdrawal mechanism set up with the Israelis that the more that those aims are achieved, we will hopefully be able to to get them to a full withdrawal, because there's a lot of stability in Gaza," one official said.

One of the senior officials said the deal started with a 20-point list for peace in the Middle East, combining principles from previous negotiations. The list was presented to the various Muslim and Arab leaders during the UN General Assembly, including Turkey, Egypt, and Qatar, where it received positive feedback, leading to further refinements. It included an apology from the Israeli Prime Minister to the Prime Minister of Qatar and the convening of a meeting in Sharm El Sheik with key mediators.

"I think the motivation from Israel to make the deal was the opportunity to convert their military victories over the last years with Hezbollah and with Hamas in Iran into political victories and to get back to their economy and to try to make more deals and get more Abraham Accords countries, and I think from Hamas and the Arab countries, there was a general fatigue with the way this war was going and a desire also to try something new," the officials said about the motivation for this deal to have reached this far, unlike so many other failed attempts.

"Most people in Israel either have children or neighbors or friends who are fighting in the war, and I think there's a real relief to see this done. But with that being said, there's real fear there about what will happen next. You know, will Gaza come up again to pose a threat? And I think that that's something that if the mechanism that we create and everyone behaves and works properly, then hopefully we can create a new paradigm that can lead to a more peaceful and prosperous place in the future."