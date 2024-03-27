U.S., UK sanction Gaza Now channel and its owner over Hamas fundraising

The United States and United Kingdom on Wednesday imposed sanctions against three organizations and two individuals accused of fundraising for Hamas.

Namely, the sanctions targeted Gaza Now, a popular media channel, Al-Qureshi Executives, and Aakhirah Limited and two individuals: Mustafa Ayash and Aozma Sultana. As the UK statement read, the pair "are suspected of providing financial support for Gaza Now, a terrorism-promoting media network."

Abed Rahim Khatib/Flash90

According to the UK, Gaza Now "promotes the Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad terrorist groups."

The UK Treasury Minister Baroness Vere said: "The UK and its partners are committed to cutting off funding sources to Hamas, [the Palestinian Islamic Jihad] PIJ and any others supporting terrorist activity that prevents sustainable peace in the Middle East."

AP Photo/Fatima Shbair

"We will also never hesitate to take action against those who exploit the integrity of Britain’s financial system, its broader economy and threaten our national security," she added.

"These targets include key financial facilitators involved in fundraising for Hamas," read the statement released by the U.S. Department of State. "Through close coordination with our allies and partners, we will continue to identify and disrupt these illicit networks."