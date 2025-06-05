U.S. vetoes UN resolution calling for immediate ceasefire in Gaza

The United States on Wednesday vetoed a United Nations Security Council resolution that called for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.

The draft, backed by 14 of the 15 Council members, was blocked by Washington due to its failure to include a condemnation of Hamas or condition the ceasefire on the return of Israeli hostages.

The resolution marked the latest international effort to halt fighting in the region, which has intensified in recent weeks. However, the U.S. argued that an unconditional ceasefire would undermine ongoing diplomatic efforts and risk emboldening Hamas.

Acting U.S. Ambassador Dorothy Shea said the resolution fell short by not addressing Hamas’s role in triggering the conflict or demanding the release of hostages.

Israel's Permanent Representative to the UN, Danny Danon, also condemned the resolution, calling it a dangerous step that rewarded terrorist tactics. He reiterated that Israel will continue military operations in Gaza until all hostages are freed.

Despite growing international calls for de-escalation, Israel remains firm in its position that any ceasefire must be linked to the return of hostages and the dismantling of Hamas’s capabilities.