UAE backs multinational naval force to reopen Strait of Hormuz - report

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has told allies it is prepared to join a multinational maritime task force aimed at reopening the Strait of Hormuz as efforts intensify to restore shipping through the critical Gulf waterway.

According to reporting by the Financial Times, the UAE informed the United States and other Western partners it would participate in the initiative, with two sources saying Abu Dhabi is prepared to deploy its navy as part of the effort.

“The focus is on creating as broad an international force as possible,” one person familiar with the discussions said. “It’s not about going to war with Iran. Iran went to war on the global economy, and people need to stand up.”

The proposal comes as maritime traffic through the strait has sharply declined following Iranian attacks during the ongoing conflict. The waterway, which normally carries about 20 percent of global oil and gas supplies, has seen severe disruption, raising concerns over energy prices and global supply chains.

Officials said the UAE is also working with Bahrain on a United Nations Security Council resolution to provide a mandate for any future force, although opposition from Russia and China is possible. The initiative aims to create what has been described as a “Hormuz Security Force” to escort vessels and ensure safe passage.

There is growing recognition among Gulf states and in Washington that reopening the strait may require coordinated naval escorts. White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said the administration is working to ensure ships can transit the waterway “as quickly as we can.”

Senior Emirati minister Sultan al-Jaber underscored the broader economic impact of the disruption, saying, “Iran holds Hormuz hostage; every nation pays the ransom, at the gas pump, at the grocery store, at the pharmacy.”

While the UAE and Bahrain are backing the plan, support from other regional and international partners remains uncertain. US allies have been cautious about committing naval forces, highlighting the complexity of securing one of the world’s most strategically vital shipping routes as the conflict continues.