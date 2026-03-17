2 Israelis killed by Iranian missile in Tel Aviv suburb | LIVE BLOG
Earlier, an Iranian missile attack impacted a residential street in Rishon Lezion, central Israel
Iran war day 18: Several missiles were launched from Iran to northern and central Israel overnight into Tuesday. Hezbollah fired rockets and UAVs towards communities on the northern border; no casualties were reported.
Simultaneously with the attack on Israel, the IDF announced that it had launched a wide wave of strikes in Iran and Lebanon. Later on Tuesday, the IDF confirmed it killed Basij forces commander Gholamreza Soleimani along with other senior Basij forces figures in Iran in last night's strikes. More updates from Monday.
U.S. forces successfully employed multiple 5,000-pound deep penetrator munitions on hardened Iranian missile sites along Iran’s coastline near the Strait of Hormuz
https://x.com/i/web/status/2034040698954031326
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Several others were injured in various locales in central Israel in latest barrage
Scene of the fatal missile hit in Ramat Gan
https://x.com/i/web/status/2034046155890286801
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Two Israelis confirmed killed in Iranian missile attack in Tel Aviv suburb of Ramat Gan
Iran confirms top security official Ali Larijani killed - state media
Hezbollah launches rocket attack on northern Israel
Top US counterterrorism official resigns, saying Trump’s Iran war unjustified and Tehran posed ‘no imminent threat’
President Donald Trump called the resignation of Joseph Kent, who had publicly opposed the conflict with Iran, a "good thing." Trump claimed he had always considered Kent "weak on security."
IDF warns Hezbollah preparing ‘expanded rocket attacks’
The IDF has reported increased Hezbollah activity, with signs of imminent rocket barrages toward Israel. Israeli forces along the border and air defenses are fully prepared, and the public is urged to follow Home Front Command safety instructions.
Iran fires another cluster missile; landfall reported in central Israel
Searches are underway in Rishon LeZion following reports of falls
https://x.com/i/web/status/2033899806729413010
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🚨Red alert sirens sound in central Israel, Jerusalem areas
🚨 Red alert sirens sound in central Israel, West Bank
300 Basij officials killed in overnight strikes on key command, operational centers of Iran’s Basij forces - opposition Iranian media
🚨 Red alert sirens sound in central Israel
Iran’s new supreme leader says it’s ‘not the right time for peace, US and Israel must be defeated’ - official to Reuters
Who was Ali Larijani?
Larijani served as secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council and was considered one of the most senior figures in the regime, as well as a close associate of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.
According to the IDF, following Khamenei’s death, Larijani consolidated his position as the de facto leader of the Iranian regime and led its military efforts against Israel and other countries in the region. In his role, he oversaw national security coordination and directed Iran’s international activity, including engagement with its proxies in the region.
Larijani also played a central role in internal repression, including advancing enforcement measures during recent protests and overseeing violent operations against demonstrators.
Larijani previously served as speaker of Iran’s parliament from 2008 to 2020 and was Iran’s chief nuclear negotiator between 2005 and 2007.
https://x.com/i/web/status/2033835267354693897
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🚨 Red alert sirens sound across northern Israel
Israeli source to i24NEWS: Most of the Basij leadership was eliminated overnight in the Israeli attack
Israeli DM Katz confirms Iran's Supreme National Security Council Secretary Ali Larijani eliminated in overnight strike
https://x.com/i/web/status/2033846714256273829
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IDF confirms Basij forces commander Gholamreza Soleimani was eliminated along with other senior Basij forces figures