Who was Ali Larijani?

Larijani served as secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council and was considered one of the most senior figures in the regime, as well as a close associate of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

According to the IDF, following Khamenei’s death, Larijani consolidated his position as the de facto leader of the Iranian regime and led its military efforts against Israel and other countries in the region. In his role, he oversaw national security coordination and directed Iran’s international activity, including engagement with its proxies in the region.

Larijani also played a central role in internal repression, including advancing enforcement measures during recent protests and overseeing violent operations against demonstrators.

Larijani previously served as speaker of Iran’s parliament from 2008 to 2020 and was Iran’s chief nuclear negotiator between 2005 and 2007.