UN closes cases involving UNRWA employees link to Oct. 7 attack

Stéphane Dujarric, a U.N. spokesman, said a case was closed due to lack of evidence provided by Israel to support the allegations

Activists protest against United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) outside their offices in Jerusalem, March 20, 2024.Yonatan Sindel/Flash90

The United Nations (UN) has closed five cases related to UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) employees allegedly involved in the October 7 massacre due to insufficient evidence. 

Israel asserts full cooperation with the UN, while a UN team plans to revisit Israel in May to delve deeper into the investigations.

The UN Office of Internal Oversight Services (OIOS) examined 12 cases based on explicit evidence provided by Israel in January. Additionally, seven other UNRWA employees were under investigation. The OIOS has either closed or suspended five cases, withholding information on the remaining 14. Some suspected employees are believed to have perished during the conflict.

Stéphane Dujarric, a UN spokesperson, cited closure of one case due to Israel's failure to furnish sufficient evidence, prompting consideration of corrective administrative actions. Three cases were suspended due to insufficient information provided by Israel hindering investigation. The fifth case, involving one of seven newly suspected employees, awaits further evidence, to be re-examined during the UN team's upcoming visit to Israel in May.

According to an Israeli Foreign Ministry document, Israel shared detailed information with the OIOS regarding UNRWA employees' alleged involvement in the October 7 incident. Israel also gave extensive intelligence on Hamas and other terrorist organizations' infiltration of UNRWA to allied nations.

File photo of Palestinian aid workers preparing humanitarian aid for distribution at the Deir al-Balah UNRWA warehouse in the Gaza StripAP Photo/Hassan Eslaiah

This week, an independent UN investigative committee, led by former French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna, released its findings. Although established following Israel's revelations about UN agency employees, the committee lacked the mandate to probe them. The report concluded that UNRWA demonstrated significantly more neutrality compared to similar UN agencies.

The committee recommended several measures, including promoting women within the organization, establishing a board of directors, digitizing educational content in UNRWA schools, and creating a hotline to report problematic content.

