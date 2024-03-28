UN expert in Gaza genocide allegations says she receives threats

Francesca Albanese, the United Nations (UN) Special Rapporteur on the human rights situation in the West Bank and Gaza, who published a report saying there were reasonable grounds to believe Israel has committed genocide in the Gaza Strip during its ground offensive, on Wednesday said she had received threats throughout her mandate.

Yes, I do receive threats. Nothing that so far I considered needing extra precautions. Pressure? Yes, and it doesn't change either my commitment or the results of my work," shared Albanese.

She did not elaborate on the nature of the threats, but added that "it's been a difficult time" and she has "always been attacked since the very beginning of my mandate."

Israel has rejected her report 'Anatomy of a Genocide' presented to the UN's Human Rights Council earlier on Tuesday. Israel's representatives reportedly said Albanese is "delegitimising the very creation and existence of the State of Israel."

The report in question claims that Israel's executive and military leadership and troops have intentionally "subverted their protection functions in an attempt to legitimise genocidal violence against the Palestinian people," quoted Reuters.

Israel's diplomatic mission in Geneva said the use of the term 'genocide' was "outrageous," adding the war is being conducted against Hamas, not Palestinian civilians.