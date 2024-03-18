UNSC demands Houthis to 'immediately stop' attacking ships in Red Sea

The UN Security Council called in a statement on Monday for the Houthis to "immediately stop" attacks against ships crossing Bab al-Mandab and the Red Sea, urging United Nations member states to "cooperate practically to prevent the Houthis from obtaining the weapons and equipment necessary to carry out more attacks."

The 15 members of the Security Council unanimously "condemned in the strongest terms" the Houthi attacks on commercial ships in the Red Sea, including the attack on March 6 on the ship "MV TRO Confidence," which resulted in the death of two Filipino sailors and a Vietnamese sailor and the injury of at least four other sailors.

They also condemned the February 18 attack on the ship "MV Rubimaru", which sank on March 2. While acknowledging the "negative impact" of these attacks, they affirmed that the sunken ship "poses a navigational danger to ships passing through the area."

The members of the Security Council emphasized in their statement, the "importance of full implementation of resolution 2216 and subsequent resolutions," calling for "practical cooperation, including with the Yemeni government, to prevent the Houthis from obtaining the weapons and related equipment necessary to carry out more attacks". They affirmed that "all member states must fulfill their duties in relation to the targeted arms ban."

They also called for the "immediate release of the MV Galaxy Leader and its crew, who have been illegally detained for more than 100 days". They also emphasized the "importance of the Red Sea maritime route for humanitarian efforts in Yemen and beyond, as well as for the local fishing industry that supports the livelihoods of Yemenis."

Council members have called for an "immediate halt" to all Houthi attacks against commercial and trade ships crossing the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden, in accordance with international law and in line with Resolution 2722.

They emphasized the "necessity of respecting the navigational rights and freedoms of commercial and trade ships of all countries passing through the Red Sea and Bab al-Mandab," warning of the "impact of the Houthis' decision on March 4th, which claims to require ships to obtain permission from the Maritime Affairs Authority before entering Yemeni waters, on the freedom of commercial navigation and humanitarian operations, including within Yemen."