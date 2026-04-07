UNSC resolution condemning Iran for closing Hormuz vetoed by China, Russia

The UN Security Council on Friday voted against the Bahraini resolution encouraging states to coordinate efforts to protect commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz, after Russia and China vetoed the resolution.

The United Arab Emirates said it “deeply regrets” the UN Security Council’s failure to endorse Bahrain’s draft resolution calling for international cooperation in ending “Iran’s illegal attacks” and its closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

“The Security Council's failure to act does not diminish the urgency of this crisis or the UAE’s resolve. We will continue to push for international efforts to restore the Strait of Hormuz and work with partners to advance coordinated action to secure navigation and restore the flow of global commerce,” the Emirati mission to the UN said.

Iran, meanwhile, put out a statement saying it "expresses its appreciation to China and Russia for their responsible conduct and today’s principled use of the veto in the UN Security Council," and that Moscow and Beijing "stood firmly on the right side of history."

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