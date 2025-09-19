UNSC votes to trigger snapback sanctions on Iran, barring diplomatic breakthrough within 8 days

Recommended -

The United Nations Security Council voted on Friday to adopt a draft resolution that would effectively trigger so-called "snapback" sanctions on Iran, however Tehran and European powers still have eight days to try and agree to a delay.

The 15-member U.N. Security Council was required to vote on the draft resolution on Friday after Britain, France and Germany launched a 30-day process on August 28 to reimpose U.N. sanctions, as a consequence of the Islamic Republic's consistent failure to abide by a 2015 deal with world powers that aimed to prevent it from developing a nuclear weapon.

The vote has set up a week of intense diplomacy with world leaders – including Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian – are in New York for the annual U.N. General Assembly.

Only four countries — China, Russia, Pakistan and Algeria — supported the extension of the reprieve, with the Russian envoy using the meeting to blast the European leaders for what he presented as an unjustified and illegal action against Iran.

“Their only goal now is to use the council as a tool for their bad faith play, as a lever to exert pressure on the state in favor of a state which is trying to defend its sovereign interests,” said Vassily Alekseevich Nebenzia, the Russian ambassador to the U.N.

Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar stated that the “international community’s goal must remain unchanged: to prevent Iran from ever acquiring nuclear capabilities.”