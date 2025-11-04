US administration sends UNSC members draft resolution for ISF in Gaza

The US administration has sent the UN Security Council members a draft resolution for an international stabilization force (ISF) in Gaza.

The main points of the resolution include that the ISF will operate under a unified command in consultation and cooperation with Egypt and Israel, working together with a new and trained Palestinian police force.

According to the draft, the force will work to assist in securing the border areas and stabilize the security environment in Gaza by ensuring the demilitarization of the Strip. This includes the destruction and prevention of rebuilding military, terror, and offensive infrastructure, and the permanent decommissioning of weapons from non-state armed groups.

The draft also states that the force will work to protect civilians, including humanitarian operations. It will train and provide support to approved Palestinian police forces, coordinate with relevant countries to secure humanitarian corridors, and carry out additional tasks as needed in support of the Comprehensive Plan.

As drafted, the force will operate until the end of 2027, and any approval regarding it will require consultation with Israel and Egypt and the Security Council members.

A source familiar with the details told i24NEWS that the administration will officially submit the draft resolution in a few days, with a vote possible as early as next week. "The Americans wanted to cut things short and advance the establishment of the force by the end of the year," the source said.

From Israel's perspective, whose senior Israeli officials have held talks with the administration on the issue, this is a draft resolution that leans toward its demands.

The force's authority is not based on Article 7 (i.e., not "UNIFIL in Gaza"), and the force will deal with demilitarizing the Strip (contrary to the statement of some Arab countries, including Egypt and Jordan, that the force will be "peacekeeping" and not "peace enforcer").