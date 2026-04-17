US delaying weapons deliveries to Europe as Iran war strains stockpiles - report

The United States has informed several European allies that previously agreed weapons deliveries will be delayed as the ongoing war with Iran draws heavily on American military stockpiles, according to a Reuters report citing five sources familiar with the matter.

The delays are expected to affect countries in the Baltic region and Scandinavia, the sources said. Some of the systems were purchased under the Foreign Military Sales program, which allows foreign governments to buy US-made weapons with Washington’s approval and logistical support. Deliveries that have already been contracted but not yet fulfilled are now likely to be postponed.

US officials told European counterparts in recent days that the delays are tied to operational needs in the Middle East, where the conflict with Iran has required sustained use of critical weapons and ammunition. The Pentagon did not respond to requests for comment, while the White House and State Department referred inquiries to the Defense Department.

European officials expressed concern that the delays could undermine their defense readiness, particularly for countries near Russia. According to the report, some of the affected states share a border with Russia, making the timing and scale of weapons deliveries a sensitive issue.

The strain on US stockpiles reflects the cumulative impact of multiple conflicts. Even before the Iran war, Washington had drawn down billions of dollars’ worth of weapons, including artillery systems, ammunition, and anti-tank missiles, following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022 and Israel’s military operations in Gaza beginning in 2023.

Since the start of the Iran war on February 28, Tehran has launched hundreds of ballistic missiles and drones at Gulf countries. Many were intercepted using systems such as Patriot air defense missiles, which are also in high demand by allies, including Ukraine. The diverted supplies now appear to be affecting delivery timelines elsewhere.

The delays could have broader implications for transatlantic defense cooperation. The US has encouraged European NATO partners to increase purchases of American-made weapons, but repeated delivery setbacks have led some officials to consider sourcing more systems from European manufacturers as they seek to reduce reliance on US supply chains.