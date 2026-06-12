US-Iran deal approved on Iran’s highest level, but likely not yet by Supreme Leader - report | LIVE BLOG
According to Reuters, US forces shot down two Iranian attack drones attempting to strike commercial ships in the Strait of Hormuz. The attack comes despite Trump's recent announcement of a peace deal
President Donald Trump announced that the United States has reached what he described as a "great settlement" with Iran, saying the final documents are expected to be completed in the coming days. Trump says all parties involved, including the US, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, Turkey, Pakistan, Bahrain, Kuwait, Jordan, Egypt, and others, have approved the deal. He even told the New York Post that an agreement to begin nuclear negotiations is all “wrapped up,” as well. Trump’s statement was confirmed by Iranian media reports, which stated that the US accepts Iran’s draft proposal, with the likelihood of final approval by Iran being high. However, the Iranian Foreign Ministry stated that the Memorandum of Understanding is almost final but accused Washington of repeatedly shifting its stance throughout the talks.
Amid the developments, President Trump spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. According to the Prime Minister’s office, while Israel is not a party to the proposed agreement, Netanyahu expressed appreciation for Trump's commitment that any final deal would include the removal of Iran's enriched nuclear material, the dismantling of its enrichment infrastructure, restrictions on missile production, and an end to Tehran's support for terrorist proxies across the region. READ MORE FROM THURSDAY
US-Iran deal approved on Iran’s highest level, but likely not yet by Supreme Leader - report
According to Axios, a spokesperson for Iran's foreign ministry said Tehran had "not yet reached a final decision"
Under the MOU, Iran would make certain commitments to never acquire a nuclear weapon, which could include the down-blending Iran's highly enriched uranium under the supervision of UN inspectors. The MOU also calls for the Strait of Hormuz to be reopened without tolls
Any steps on Iran's nuclear program would only take place if a second deal is reached
The state funeral of the former Iran Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei will be postponed – IRGC affiliated media
The original plan was to hold a three-day event in early June, but it will be now moved roughly two weeks to allow for the annual mourning of a 7th century Shia leader
Khamenei’s funeral is now expected to take place in late June/early July
PM Netanyahu reportedly caught off guard by Trump announcement for a peace deal with Iran
According to an Axios report, Netanyahu was not given a heads-up before President Trump annouced that he would call off overnight strikes against Iran and said there could be a deal in the coming days.
🚨 Red alert and drone infiltration sirens activated in northern Israel near Metula
The IDF says warning sirens in the border town of Metula were activated due to a suspected Hezbollah drone attack
A US official told Reuters that American forces shot down two Iranian attack drones attempting to strike commercial ships in the Strait of Hormuz