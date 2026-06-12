President Donald Trump announced that the United States has reached what he described as a "great settlement" with Iran, saying the final documents are expected to be completed in the coming days. Trump says all parties involved, including the US, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, Turkey, Pakistan, Bahrain, Kuwait, Jordan, Egypt, and others, have approved the deal. He even told the New York Post that an agreement to begin nuclear negotiations is all “wrapped up,” as well. Trump’s statement was confirmed by Iranian media reports, which stated that the US accepts Iran’s draft proposal, with the likelihood of final approval by Iran being high. However, the Iranian Foreign Ministry stated that the Memorandum of Understanding is almost final but accused Washington of repeatedly shifting its stance throughout the talks.

Amid the developments, President Trump spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. According to the Prime Minister’s office, while Israel is not a party to the proposed agreement, Netanyahu expressed appreciation for Trump's commitment that any final deal would include the removal of Iran's enriched nuclear material, the dismantling of its enrichment infrastructure, restrictions on missile production, and an end to Tehran's support for terrorist proxies across the region. READ MORE FROM THURSDAY