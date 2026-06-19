US-Iran MoU technical talks delayed, US Vice President Vance not yet leaving for Switzerland | LIVE BLOG

The US-Iran MoU is already in effect, with US Central Command (CENTCOM) announcing that US forces have lifted their maritime blockade on Iranian ports and coastal areas. Although naval ships remain in the area to oversee agreement adherence. According to US Vice President JD Vance, nearly a dozen ships have gone through the US blockade. He says Iran is honoring their side of the deal so far.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump says he expects a complete ceasefire on all fronts, including between Israel and Hezbollah in Lebanon. In a statement, Trump urged all actors in the region to maintain the conditions necessary for the continuation of ongoing negotiations. This statement comes as the US administration expresses growing irritation with Israel over the heavy civilian toll in Lebanon during the fighting against Hezbollah. Despite the Islamabad MoU being signed, the United States has not publicly called on Israel to withdraw its troops from the south of the country. For its part, Israel maintains that it is not bound by this agreement and is ruling out any military withdrawal from Lebanese territory at this time. READ MORE FROM THURSDAY