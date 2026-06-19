US-Iran MoU technical talks delayed, US Vice President Vance not yet leaving for Switzerland | LIVE BLOG
‘The plans for the upcoming technical talks have not been finalized, and the U.S. delegation has been prepared to depart,’ says a White House Spokesperson
The US-Iran MoU is already in effect, with US Central Command (CENTCOM) announcing that US forces have lifted their maritime blockade on Iranian ports and coastal areas. Although naval ships remain in the area to oversee agreement adherence. According to US Vice President JD Vance, nearly a dozen ships have gone through the US blockade. He says Iran is honoring their side of the deal so far.
Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump says he expects a complete ceasefire on all fronts, including between Israel and Hezbollah in Lebanon. In a statement, Trump urged all actors in the region to maintain the conditions necessary for the continuation of ongoing negotiations. This statement comes as the US administration expresses growing irritation with Israel over the heavy civilian toll in Lebanon during the fighting against Hezbollah. Despite the Islamabad MoU being signed, the United States has not publicly called on Israel to withdraw its troops from the south of the country. For its part, Israel maintains that it is not bound by this agreement and is ruling out any military withdrawal from Lebanese territory at this time. READ MORE FROM THURSDAY
Iran demands guarantees that fighting in Lebanon will end before it resumes peace talks with the US - report
A source which spoke to CNN described the planned talks as now “temporarily postponed following the Israeli strikes in Lebanon” without saying when mediators expect a resumption
Israeli Minister Itamar Ben Gvir took to X in reaction to the deaths of the four IDF soldiers killed by Hamas
In his statement he wrote, “With all due respect to the Americans, Israel must make it clear to the entire world that the blood of our sons and the security of our citizens are not forfeit. All of Lebanon must burn.” He went on to say, “You don’t win with measured responses and restraint—you need to go berserk. To obliterate. To crush the terror."
French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot said Isarel must stop its actions in Lebanon and that the US must put pressure on Israel to stop
In response, US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee took to X to say “Does France get all its info from Hezbollah? Last night, Israel had 4 of its soldiers killed. Israel strikes when struck”
Huckabee ended his post by writing, “Ceasefire happens when Hezbollah stops shooting & killing”
In response to Hezbollah attacks which killed four soldiers, the IDF struck Hezbollah infrastructure sites in the Beqaa Valley
Lebanon state-run media reports 16 people killed following IDF strikes across southern Lebanon throughout the night
Pentagon tells lawmakers it needs $80b to cover the costs of the Iran war - report
According to the Wall Street Journal, Deputy Defense Secretary Stephen Feinberg told lawmakers that the Pentagon needed the money for the Iran war and other non-war-related bills
Swiss Foreign Ministry confirms Iran talks delay, says technical discussions at Bürgenstock will not take place on Friday
According to several reports, the reasons for the postponement could be related to Iranian demands regarding the situation in Lebanon
IDF says it struck Hezbollah terrorists and infrastructure in Lebanon after rockets and explosive drones were launched at IDF forces
Sources tell i24NEWS that many of the IDF strikes occurred in the Nabatieh area of southern Lebanon
Republican Jewish Coalition praises Trump's Iran strategy, voices skepticism on final deal
The Republican Jewish Coalition praised President Trump's handling of Iran following the signing of the US-Iran Memorandum of Understanding, while voicing skepticism that Tehran will follow through on a final deal. RJC National Chairman Fmr. Senator Norm Coleman and CEO Matt Brooks said in a statement that Trump "has advanced American interests in the Middle East like no President before him," crediting Operation Midnight Hammer and Operation Epic Fury with having "obliterated the Iranian regime's nuclear enrichment capability, degraded its missiles and drones, crippled its navy and air force, and eliminated commanders with American blood on their hands"
The Iranian negotiating delegation has suspended its trip to Switzerland due to the continuation of Israeli strikes on southern Lebanon – report
According to pro-Hezbollah Al-Mayadeen, Tehran reportedly informed Washington and the mediators that the Lebanon file is considered central to it in conducting the negotiations and their continuation or suspension, and the continuation of Israeli operations constitutes a flagrant violation of the first clause of the MoU
According to a White House Spokesperson, the US-Iran MoU technical discussions have not been finalized and have been delayed
In a statement, they said, “The U.S. delegation has been prepared to depart at the first available opportunity. But the logistics of these negotiations have never been simple or predictable. As of now, the Vice President is not departing tonight. We will let you know as soon as we have a concrete update about the next steps