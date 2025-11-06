US presents draft resolution to UN Security Council without informing Israel

The United States convened a meeting of the United Nations Security Council on Wednesday and submitted a draft resolution regarding the deployment of an International Stabilization Force (ISF) in Gaza after the war. An initiative that took Jerusalem by surprise.

The American ambassador to the UN, Michael Waltz, invited the members of the Security Council as well as Egypt, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, and the United Arab Emirates to this meeting, with the aim of "demonstrating regional support for the resolution."

According to a senior official of the Israeli National Security Council, Israel, which had not been informed in advance of this draft resolution, has not yet reviewed the document.

“We have not received the document. Journalists have more information than we do; it makes no sense,” said an Israeli government source, expressing frustration at the situation.

The draft resolution calls for the deployment of an international force that would operate in the Gaza Strip for at least two years. Its main missions would include the demilitarization of the Gaza Strip, the creation and training of a new Palestinian police force, as well as close coordination with Israel and Egypt under unified command.

On the civil level, the proposal calls for the establishment of an apolitical Palestinian technocratic committee responsible for managing public services in the Gaza Strip. This local government, without any partisan mandate, would be intended to replace Hamas as the ruling authority.

All these mechanisms, whether civil or security-related, would operate until December 31, 2027, with the possibility of extension in coordination with Israel and Egypt.

The American mission to the UN emphasized the determination of the Trump administration: "Under President Trump's resolute leadership, the United States will achieve concrete results at the UN, not empty words. The parties have seized this historic opportunity to put a definitive end to decades of bloodshed and to realize the president's vision of lasting peace in the Middle East."