Tehran says it won't participate in peace talks, vows to retaliate after US seizes Iranian ship in Strait of Hormuz | LIVE BLOG
IDF confirms image of soldier damaging Jesus statue in southern Lebanon is authentic, says the 'serious' situation will be further investigated
The United States says it seized an Iranian cargo ship accused of attempting to breach its blockade, prompting Tehran to threaten retaliation and casting doubt over a fragile ceasefire set to expire Tuesday. The US military said it fired on the vessel before taking custody. Iran’s military said the ship had been traveling from China and warned it would respond to what it called “armed piracy by the US military.”
Meanwhile, diplomatic efforts also appear to go south, with Iranian state media reporting that Tehran rejected a proposed second round of talks. US officials had been preparing for talks in Islamabad, though Trump said Vice President JD Vance would not attend, raising further uncertainty over last-minute diplomatic efforts before the truce deadline. READ MORE FROM SUNDAY
IDF strikes loaded launcher north of the Yellow Line in southern Lebanon overnight
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US Marines board and seize Iranian-flagged vessel in the Arabian Sea attempting to cross the Strait of Hormuz to reach Bandar Abbas in violation of US naval blockade
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Iran’s top joint military command accuses US of violating ceasefire and vows to retaliate after US seizes Iranian cargo ship, says Iranian forces launched drone attacks targeting US military ships
Iran’s top joint military command Khatam al-Anbiya said overnight into Monday that US forces violated the ceasefire by firing at an Iranian commercial vessel, describing the incident as “maritime and armed robbery.” The statement said the ship was traveling from China to Iran and warned that Tehran “will soon respond and retaliate.”
The IRGC-affiliated Tasnim News said Iranian forces also launched drone attacks targeting some US military ships following the incident. US Central Command said earlier that American forces intercepted the Iranian-flagged vessel M/V Touska in the Arabian Sea after it failed to comply with repeated warnings and disabled it before boarding.
US Central Command added that the ship was attempting to reach Bandar Abbas in violation of a US naval blockade and said the operation was conducted in a “deliberate, professional, and proportional manner.” Iranian Ambassador to Pakistan Reza Amiri Moghadam criticized the US action, saying continued enforcement of the blockade and “threaten[ing] Iran with further war crimes” undermines diplomatic efforts.
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IDF condemns, probes soldier over damage to Christian symbol in Lebanon
The IDF said a short while ago that an initial examination found a widely circulated photograph showing a soldier damaging a Christian symbol was taken in southern Lebanon. The military said it views the incident “with great severity,” adding the conduct is not in line with the values expected of its troops.
According to the IDF, the case is under investigation by Northern Command and is being handled through the chain of command, with appropriate measures to be taken based on the findings. The military also said it is working to assist the local community in restoring the statue.
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The IDF stressed it is operating against Hezbollah infrastructure in southern Lebanon and “has no intention of harming civilian infrastructure, including religious buildings or religious symbols.” READ MORE