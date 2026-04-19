Iran’s top joint military command accuses US of violating ceasefire and vows to retaliate after US seizes Iranian cargo ship, says Iranian forces launched drone attacks targeting US military ships

Iran’s top joint military command Khatam al-Anbiya said overnight into Monday that US forces violated the ceasefire by firing at an Iranian commercial vessel, describing the incident as “maritime and armed robbery.” The statement said the ship was traveling from China to Iran and warned that Tehran “will soon respond and retaliate.”

US CENTCOM

The IRGC-affiliated Tasnim News said Iranian forces also launched drone attacks targeting some US military ships following the incident. US Central Command said earlier that American forces intercepted the Iranian-flagged vessel M/V Touska in the Arabian Sea after it failed to comply with repeated warnings and disabled it before boarding.

US Central Command added that the ship was attempting to reach Bandar Abbas in violation of a US naval blockade and said the operation was conducted in a “deliberate, professional, and proportional manner.” Iranian Ambassador to Pakistan Reza Amiri Moghadam criticized the US action, saying continued enforcement of the blockade and “threaten[ing] Iran with further war crimes” undermines diplomatic efforts.