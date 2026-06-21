US VP JD Vance arrives in Switzerland for talks on how to implement the MoU | LIVE BLOG
The talks open a 60-day window to negotiate an agreement over the dismantling of Iran’s nuclear program
Overnight, world leaders from the US, Iran, and Pakistan have flown into Switzerland to begin talks about how to implement the US-Iran MoU. For Iran, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and Parliament Speaker Mohammad-Bagher Ghalibaf are attending on behalf of Iran, while Vice President JD Vance flew there for the US, joining White House envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner. As the principal mediator in the negotiations, Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had arrived. The three parties will meet in Burgenstock
Several important topics expected to be covered during these talks will include reopening the Strait of Hormuz, ending the war between Israel and Hezbollah in Lebanon, and the dismantlement of Iran’s nuclear program. Rafael Grossi, the leader of the International Atomic Energy Agency, the United Nations' nuclear watchdog, is expected to lead some of the technical talks dealing with Iran's nuclear program. READ MORE FROM SATURDAY
US VP Vance has landed at a Swiss military airfield ahead of his expected peace talks with Iran
An emergency session on a Hezbollah-Israel ceasefire has been added to the schedule for the first session - report
The report is accordign to a diplomant in Switzerland who spoke with CBS. According to VP Vance it was one of the two main issues for the talks.