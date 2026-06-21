Overnight, world leaders from the US, Iran, and Pakistan have flown into Switzerland to begin talks about how to implement the US-Iran MoU. For Iran, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and Parliament Speaker Mohammad-Bagher Ghalibaf are attending on behalf of Iran, while Vice President JD Vance flew there for the US, joining White House envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner. As the principal mediator in the negotiations, Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had arrived. The three parties will meet in Burgenstock

Several important topics expected to be covered during these talks will include reopening the Strait of Hormuz, ending the war between Israel and Hezbollah in Lebanon, and the dismantlement of Iran’s nuclear program. Rafael Grossi, the leader of the International Atomic Energy Agency, the United Nations' nuclear watchdog, is expected to lead some of the technical talks dealing with Iran's nuclear program. READ MORE FROM SATURDAY