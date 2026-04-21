Vance is yet to depart for Pakistan, with discussions regarding the trip underway, U.S. official tells i24NEWS

President Donald Trump's deputy was expected to leave for potential peace talks with Iran in Islamabad

Amichai Stein
Amichai Stein
1 min read
1 min read
Pakistani TV broadcasting Iran talks in Islamabad
Pakistani TV broadcasting Iran talks in Islamabad AP/Anjum Naveed

U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance is yet to depart for Pakistan, with discussions White House discussions regarding the trip underway, a U.S. official told i24NEWS on Friday. 

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BREAKING NEWS | U.S.-Iran talks: Trump says Vance will leave for Pakistan on later on Monday | Monday, April 20th 2026

President Donald Trump's deputy was expected to leave for potential peace talks with Iran in Islamabad. 

Two sources familiar with the details told i24NEWS that tough arguments at the top of the Iranian government between senior Revolutionary Guards and the Iranian president and parliament speaker who are interested in the agreement.

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