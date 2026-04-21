Vance is yet to depart for Pakistan, with discussions regarding the trip underway, U.S. official tells i24NEWS

U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance is yet to depart for Pakistan, with discussions White House discussions regarding the trip underway, a U.S. official told i24NEWS on Friday.

President Donald Trump's deputy was expected to leave for potential peace talks with Iran in Islamabad.

Two sources familiar with the details told i24NEWS that tough arguments at the top of the Iranian government between senior Revolutionary Guards and the Iranian president and parliament speaker who are interested in the agreement.