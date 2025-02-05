'We'll own it': Trump says US to 'take over the Gaza Strip'

US President Donald Trump suggested that the United States take control of the Gaza Strip, surprising journalists at a joint press conference with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday.

"The US will take over the Gaza Strip, and we will do a job with it, too," Trump said. He reiterated his "suggestion" that most of the Palestinian enclave move out so rebuilding efforts can begin. He said the US would make Gaza "the Riviera of the Middle East."

"They're not going to be shot at and killed and destroyed like this civilization of wonderful people has had to endure," Trump said. "The only reason the Palestinians want to go back to Gaza is they have no alternative. It's right now a demolition site."

Jordan and Egypt have categorically rejected the notion that they would take in Gazans, although Trump has previously asserted that "We do a lot for them, and they're gonna do it."

"We'll own it and be responsible for dismantling all of the dangerous unexploded bombs and other weapons on the site, level the site and get rid of the destroyed buildings," he said at the press conference. "Level it out, create an economic development that will supply unlimited numbers of jobs and housing for the people of the area."

He suggested the rebuilding of Gaza be funded by any constellation of regional countries.

Netanyahu praised Trump for "thinking outside the box," and for being the "greatest friend Israel has ever had in the White House." He lauded Trump's achievements in his first term, including the Abraham Accords, moving the embassy to Jerusalem, and recognition of the Golan Heights as Israeli sovereign territory.

Trump said that the October 7 massacre would not have happened if he had been president, adding that the Russian invasion of Ukraine would not have happened, either.

He said that his joint goal with Israel is to "ultimately, restore peace throughout the region." Trump singled out Steve Witkoff, his Middle East envoy, for his work in brokering the Israel-Hamas ceasefire and hostage release deal.