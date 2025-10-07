'We will never forget the horror': Starmer, EU's Leyen lead tributes as Israel marks 2 years since Oct. 7

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and President of European Commission Ursula von der Leyen were among the leaders and dignitaries who posted tributes to Israeli victims of the October 7 on Tuesday, as Israel is marking the second anniversary of its blackest day.

https://x.com/i/web/status/1975448740019265965 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

"We will never forget the horror of the Hamas attacks on 7 October and the pain they caused to innocent victims, their families and the entire people of Israel, two years ago," the European leader wrote. "We honour their memory by working tirelessly for peace."

"Today we mark two years since the horrifying attacks on Israel by Hamas terrorists on October 7th 2023. Time does not diminish the evil we saw that day," Starmer wrote. "The worst attack on the Jewish people since the Holocaust. The brutal, cold blooded torture and murder of Jews in their own homes. And the taking of hostages, including British citizens, some of whom remain in Gaza today."

Starmer also referred to the "horrifying" terror attack targeting a Manchester synagogue last week, resulting in the deaths of Adrian Daulby, 53, and Melvin Cravitz, 66, worshippers at the synagogue.

"But back here in the UK, our Jewish communities have also endured rising antisemitism on our streets, in our country. And last week, a horrifying terrorist attack on the holy day of Yom Kippur in Manchester. This is a stain on who we are, and this country will always stand tall and united against those who wish harm and hatred upon Jewish communities."

French leader Emmanuel Macron has likewise posted a commemorative message, saying "we shall never forget."

https://x.com/i/web/status/1975459130828612033 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said that "The 7th of October 2023 was a day of pain and terror for Jewish people around the world, and we must never forget the atrocities that were inflicted by Hamas."

"The attack on innocent people at a music festival that promoted 'friends, love and infinite freedom' underlined a core truth, that Hamas stands in opposition to all humanity, and all that we value as human beings," Albanese's statement read.