'We will not forget or forgive': Freed Gazan hostage at March of the Living

A delegation of Holocaust survivors and their families joined survivors of Gazan captivity, bereaved families, and residents of communities in areas affected by the October 7 war arrived in Auschwitz, Poland, for the March of the Living on Thursday.

"We will never forget or forgive the horrors of the Holocaust," freed hostage Eli Sharabi said. "However, all the delegates who arrived here from the October 7 delegation are the victory of the Jewish people's light and a reminder that it will continue to exist forever and ever."

"The Jewish people sanctify life, not death, in hope that the contract between the state and its citizens will ensure that all those who are kidnapped will return, both the living to their homes, and the bodies for burial," he continued in his speech.

His brother, Sharon Sharabi, who fought for his return from captivity and continues to fight for the return of all the abductees, added: "This human wall is much stronger than any wall that existed in the ghetto. This wall is not just made of body, it contains all the necessary resources – the Jewish spirit. This wall cannot be toppled. As a whole nation, we will reckon for the blood shed on October 7. Here in the harsh Holocaust our grandparents underwent, we will not give up, we will not raise our hands, we stand as one people."

"There were six million Jews who were killed in the war, and today it's the same story where children, women, and elderly were killed," Bar Kupershtein's grandfather, Michael, said. "This is what the war brought, it brought revenge." Bar's grandmother, Faina, added: "Our Israeli nation is cute and sweet, but I want my grandson at home. He's going through what Holocaust survivors went through. I ask that all the kidnapped be returned quickly."

Freed hostage Omer Shem Tov's mother, Shelly, pleaded for the return the hostage. "We are now in 2025 and there are people screaming from the pit, save us. Today we have a home, we didn't have a home then, and we are obliged to bring them back home: To close the cycle of this pain and start healing."

Olympic Judoka Peter Paltchik led the delegation with the Israeli flag that he carried at the Olympics. His grandfather was a baby during the war and was hidden in the Soviet Union. All of Peter's family fought with the Red Army and the country's security forces against the Nazis.

This year, the March of the Living is marked by 80 years since the liberation of the extermination camps and the end of the Second World War. During the ceremony that took place, President Isaac Herzog and Polish President Andrzej Duda, met with Holocaust and with October 7 survivors, including Eli Sharabi, who embraced them.