The White House is seeking to recruit members of armed clans in Gaza, including figures linked to organized crime and anti-Hamas militias, to form part of a new police force in the enclave, The Telegraph reported. According to the report, US President Donald Trump’s administration has presented plans for a new security force heavily staffed by members of existing armed groups opposed to Hamas.

Multiple Western officials told The Telegraph that Israel backs the US proposal. Israel is said to have armed and actively supported some of the clans since the Gaza war began with the October 7, 2023, attacks. The report said the proposal is part of efforts to implement Trump’s 20-point peace plan.

The notion of incorporating members of these clans into a US-backed peace force has triggered “pushback” from senior American commanders, according to the report. One source told The Telegraph that Trump’s peace process “will not work without reliable security partners.”

The armed clans in Gaza are formed along family lines and have documented links to organized crime spanning decades, the report said. Civilians in the enclave reportedly mistrust the groups. In recent months, the clans have been accused of looting aid trucks, committing murders, and carrying out kidnappings.

The Telegraph reported that at least two of the major clan groups include members who have either fought alongside Islamic State or declared allegiance to the organization. Senior US military officials have expressed concern about relying on such groups as part of a future security arrangement in Gaza.

Britain, France, and other countries involved in efforts to advance the peace plan have also voiced concern, according to the report. The White House and Israeli officials have not publicly detailed the proposed structure of a future Gaza police force.