Trump administration proposes $1 billion fee for permanent Board of Peace membership - report

The Trump administration is asking countries that want a permanent seat on its newly proposed Board of Peace to contribute at least $1 billion, according to a draft charter obtained by Bloomberg. The board is described as “an international organization that seeks to promote stability, restore dependable and lawful governance, and secure enduring peace in areas affected or threatened by conflict.”

President Donald Trump would serve as the inaugural chairman and hold authority over membership invitations and approvals. Decisions would be made by a majority vote among member states present, but all would remain subject to the chairman’s approval. The draft states that membership terms are limited to three years unless a country contributes more than $1 billion within the first year, granting permanent status.

Several world leaders have already been invited to join the board, including the leaders of Argentina, Canada, Turkey, and Egypt. The charter would take effect once at least three countries formally agree to it. Trump would also have the power to approve the board’s official seal and remove members, subject to a two-thirds majority veto by other states.

A US official confirmed to Bloomberg that while countries can join without paying, the $1 billion contribution would secure permanent membership. The official said funds would be used directly to execute the board’s mandate, including reconstruction efforts in Gaza. The board would convene annual voting meetings and hold quarterly non-voting sessions with its executive board.

Critics have expressed concern that the board could serve as a rival to the United Nations, which Trump has long criticized. Several European nations have also been invited to join the initiative. Observers noted that the draft gives the chairman significant control over funding and agenda-setting, which could limit the influence of other members.

The White House described reports of the $1 billion fee as “misleading,” clarifying that permanent membership reflects a country’s commitment to peace, security, and prosperity rather than a required payment. Officials stressed that the board is intended to facilitate cooperation among countries dedicated to global stability.

An initial executive panel announced on Friday will include Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff, Jared Kushner, and former UK Prime Minister Tony Blair. The panel will operate before the full formation of the Board of Peace, which remains in development.