Indonesia: 13 dead, dozens injured in volcano eruption

Indonesia straddles the Pacific Ring of Fire, a highly seismically-active zone

At least 13 people died among dozens of others injured after Indonesia’s Semeru volcano erupted on Saturday.

Ten people who were trapped were evacuated to safety, the Indonesian National Board for Disaster Management (BNPB) announced.

Mount Semeru, the tallest mountain on Indonesia’s Java island, blanketed nearby villages in the East Java province with ash and hot clouds, Reuters reported.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1467076434766499841 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

The eruption wrecked buildings and severed a strategic bridge connecting two areas in the nearby district of Lumajang with the city Malang.

BNPB official Abdul Muhari stated that 13 people died from the eruption, ninety-eight were injured - mostly from burns - and 902 evacuated.

A witness told Reuters that volunteers turned away motorists who wanted to go back to their homes near Semeru.

An official of Indonesia’s search and rescue agency reported that evacuations were suspended due to hot clouds hampering efforts.

Heavy rocks and hot volcanic sediment are also obstacles limiting movement.

Indonesia’s transportation ministry said on Sunday that the eruption caused no disruption to flights, though pilots were alerted of the ashfall.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1467077312537632771 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Semeru, standing at 12,000 feet, is one of Indonesia’s nearly 130 active volcanoes.

Its previous eruption was in January, Reuters reported.

Indonesia straddles the Pacific Ring of Fire, a highly seismically-active zone that hosts a large number of earthquakes and volcanoes.