Myanmar: Five dead after security forces ram car into protesters

Five people were killed on Sunday in Myanmar after security forces in a car rammed into anti-coup protesters.

At least 15 other demonstrators were arrested and dozens wounded, according to the local news portal Myanmar Now.

Footage posted on social media also showed a vehicle crashing through protesters in the city of Yangon.

Despite the morning violence, another protest was subsequently held, Reuters reported.

Anti-military protests continue in Myanmar despite the killing of 1,300 people since the coup on February 1.

The protests are often in opposition to the overthrow of an elected government led by Aung San Suu Kyi and the return of military rule.

In a statement on social media, the opposition’s National Unity Government said it was heartbroken to see peaceful protesters run over and shot to death.

"We will strongly respond to the terrorist military who brutally, inhumanly killed the unarmed peaceful protesters," the shadow government’s defense ministry said.

In the incident, a ‘“flash mob” protest in Myanmar’s largest city Yangon was rammed just minutes after it started, according to witnesses.

A car occupied by Myanmar soldiers reportedly hit the crowd from the back, and subsequently followed the scattered protesters, arresting and beating them, according to Reuters.

The ruling junta claims that protesters who are killed instigate the violence, and that it staged the coup because the November election was rigged.

Estimates by United Nations groups indicate that tens of thousands of civilians were displaced since the coup.