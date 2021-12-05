Report: China’s waning power poses 'significant' risk of war

Lowy Institue, a foreign policy think tank, attributed Covid to China's weakened regional influence

Deepening security uncertainties in the Indo-Pacific, as well as China’s weakened regional power due to the Covid pandemic, present a “significant” risk of war, the Lowy Institute said in a report on Sunday.

United States allies in the region and key balancing powers - such as India - are more than ever dependent on US capacity and willingness to counter China’s rise, the Australian-based foreign policy think tank suggested.

Simultaneously, Beijing is seeking to dissuade Southeast Asian countries from joining a US coalition.

China is also upgrading its military exchanges with Russia and Pakistan, as well as North Korea, creating a trio of China-aligned nuclear-armed powers in the region, the think tank continued.

"Whether the emerging balance of military power contributes to deterrence and strategic stability in the Indo-Pacific is an open question," the report said, Reuters reported.

"The depth of hostilities, the breadth of US-China competition, and the presence of multiple potential flashpoints means the risk of war is significant."

Further speculation noted that the impact from Covid undermined the Indo-Pacific’s prosperity, weakening China’s global influence.

"Beijing is now less likely to pull ahead of its peer competitor in comprehensive power by the end of the decade,” the report said.

"This suggests that there is nothing inevitable about China's rise in the world,” it added, Reuters reported.

The Lowy Institute mentioned that Australia weathered China’s growing power better than most US partners, but it is still growing more reliant on Washington.

Relations with China most recently worsened after Australia called for an independent investigation into the origins of Covid, promoting a series of trade reprisals from Beijing.