ITF chief doesn't want 'to punish billion Chinese people' over Peng Shuai

The Women's Tennis Association suspended all tournaments in China over doubts about the safety of Peng Shuai

International Tennis Federation president David Haggerty said Sunday that his organization will not boycott China over the Peng Shuai affair as "we don't want to punish a billion people."

The Women's Tennis Association (WTA) last week suspended all tournaments in China amid what its chairman called "serious doubts" about the safety of Chinese player Peng, who accused a top Communist Party leader of sexual assault.

WTA chair and CEO Steve Simon said the move - which could cost the WTA hundreds of millions of dollars - had the "full support" of the tour's board of directors.

However, the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP), which governs men's tennis, refused to follow the WTA's example.

Now the ITF, the overall ruling body of tennis, also rejected such a move.

"As the governing body of tennis, we stand in support of all women's rights," Haggerty told the BBC.

"The allegations (of Peng) need to be looked into, and we will continue to work behind the scenes and directly to bring this to resolution.

"But you have to remember that the ITF is the governing body of the sport worldwide, and one of the things that we are responsible for is grassroots development.

"We don't want to punish a billion people, so we will continue to run our junior events in the country and our senior events that are there for the time being."

Peng, a 35-year-old Wimbledon and French Open doubles champion, alleged that former Chinese vice-premier Zhang Gaoli, now in his 70s, forced her into sex during a years-long on-and-off relationship.