Myanmar’s deposed leader Suu Kyi found guilty

Demonstrators in Myanmar’s largest city Yangon staged a flash protest following the verdict on Monday

A court in military-ruled Myanmar found deposed leader Aung San Suu Kyi guilty on charges of incitement and breaching Covid restrictions on Monday.

The verdict drew international condemnation in what critics described as a “sham trial,” Reuters reported.

Michelle Bachelet, the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, referred to the conviction as politically motivated.

United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the conviction was “unjust” and called for the release of Suu Kyi, as well as of the other detained officials.

Suu Kyi - a 76-year-old Nobel Peace Prize winner - was detained since the coup along with most senior leaders of her National League for Democracy party.

She is set to serve two years in detention at an undisclosed location, a sentence reduced from four years due to a partial pardon by the junta’s chief.

Former president Win Myint was also sentenced to four years as the court delivered its first verdicts in numerous cases against leaders ousted by the military coup on February 1.

Supporters of Suu Kyi regard the cases against her as baseless and designed to tie her up in legal proceedings while the military consolidates power, Reuters reported.

Five people were also killed on Sunday during anti-military protests in Yangon after security forces rammed into the crowds with a car.