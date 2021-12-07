Rohingya refugees sue Facebook for $150b

More than 730,000 Rohingya Muslims fled Myanmar’s Rakhine state in August 2017 amid a military crackdown

Rohingya refugees from Myanmar are suing Meta Platforms Inc - formerly Facebook - for $150 billion over allegations that the social media giant did not take actions to curb anti-Rohingya hate speech that led to violence.

A United States class-action complaint was filed in California on Monday, arguing that the company’s failure to police content and its platform’s design contributed to real-world violence faced by Rohingyas.

While the company did not comment on the lawsuit, it did voice that it was “too slow to prevent misinformation and hate” in Myanmar, Reuters reported.

Meta added that it took steps, however, to crack down on abuses in the region via the platform, such as banning the military from Facebook as well as from Instagram after the February 1 coup.

The company mentioned that it is protected from liability over content posted by users by a US internet law known as Section 230, but the complaint noted that it would apply Burmese law if such a defense is raised.

More than 730,000 Rohingya Muslims fled Myanmar’s Rakhine state in August 2017 amid a military crackdown that refugees said included mass killings and rape.

In 2018, United Nations human rights monitors said that Facebook played a key role in spreading hate speech that fueled subsequent violence.

A case into the accusations of crimes in the region was also opened by the International Criminal Court, Reuters reported.

The new class-action lawsuit references claims by Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen that the social media company does not police abusive content in regions where hate speech is likely to cause harm.