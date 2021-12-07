US, Taiwan discuss trade, investment cooperation

Taiwan is repeatedly pressed by the US to do more to help resolve the global shortage of semiconductors

United States Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo discussed on Monday chip supply chains during a phone call with Taiwan’s Economy Minister Wang Mei-Hua.

The two also discussed cooperations on technology and investment through a newly established mechanism, Raimondo’s office dais, Reuters reported.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1468055430647762950 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Taiwan, a major chip producer, is repeatedly pressed by the US to do more to help resolve the global supply shortage of semiconductors, which continues to impact consumer goods and shutter auto production lines.

However, Taiwan says it is doing all it can do.

Raimondo and Wang’s talk “underscored the United States’ support for Taiwan and the importance of the US-Taiwan commercial and investment relationship,” the US Commerce Department noted.

"[Raimondo] also expressed the United States' continued interest in working together with Taiwan on issues of common commercial concern, particularly in the area of semiconductor supply chains and related ecosystems."

The department added that the US and Taiwan will work together through a new Technology Trade and Investment Collaboration framework.

This mechanism will reportedly develop commercial programs and explore ways to strengthen critical supply chains.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1467961810137620491 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Taiwan’s Economy Ministry cited Wang as saying that the East Asian country and the US were long-term and reliable supply-chain partners.

Another area of discussion included Taiwan’s key role in global supply chains, the ministry added, Reuters reported.

Wang was also quoted as voicing her hopes for further work with the US on infrastructure in third world countries, and helping Taiwan firms participate in US President Joe Biden’s “Build Back Better” plan.