Helicopter carrying India's defense chief crashes

Rescue operations are underway at the crash site, and survivors were taken to a hospital

A helicopter carrying India’s Defense Chief Bipin Rawat, his wife, and 14 other passengers crashed on Wednesday, reports from the country's media and armed forces announced.

India's Air Force reported that Rawat, his wife, and 11 others died in the crash.

“An IAF Mi-17V5 helicopter, with CDS Gen Bipin Rawat on board, met with an accident today near Coonoor, Tamil Nadu. An Inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident,” the official Twitter account for India’s Air Force announced.

The crash occurred in a gorge located in the district of Nilgiris, around 4 miles from the Coonoor municipality in Tamil Nadu, The Times of India reported.

“The IAF Mi-17V5 helicopter was airborne from Sulur for Wellington. There were 14 persons on board, including the crew,” the Indian Air Force (IAF) said, according to India Today.

Following the incident, India’s Defense Minister Rajnath Singh said he would deliver a briefing to the country’s parliament on the matter, All India Radio reported.

Rescue operations are underway at the crash site, and several bodies, currently unidentified, were recovered from the wreckage, according to The Times of India.

An initial report from India's Forests Minister K. Ramachandran said at least seven bodies were found, according to AFP.