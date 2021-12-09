New Zealand plans to phase out tobacco sales

Current regulations prohibit sales under the age of 18, and the limit will increase by one year every year

New Zealand announced Thursday a plan to gradually raise the age at which tobacco can be purchased, a "world first" that aims in the long term to ban tobacco sales.

Current regulations prohibit New Zealanders under the age of 18 from buying tobacco, and starting in 2027, that age limit will increase by one year every year, Health Minister Ayesha Verrall said.

"We want to make sure that people never start smoking... as they get older, they and future generations will never be able to legally buy tobacco," she said.

The minister also said the government will also pass legislation to restrict the number of places that can sell tobacco and only allow products with low levels of nicotine, to reduce the risk of addiction.

Verrall said these measures will ensure that New Zealand maintains its role as a world leader in tobacco control. In 1990, the archipelago banned the tobacco industry from sponsoring the sports sector and in 2004 from smoking in bars.

"This is a historic day for the health of our people," she said.

Smoking, which causes one in four cancers, remains the leading cause of preventable death in New Zealand.

The Minister stressed that the health toll was particularly heavy in the Maori and Pacific communities, where the smoking rate is about twice as high as the 13.5 percent recorded in the rest of the population.