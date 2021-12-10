Tribunal: China's Xi responsible for Uyghur 'genocide'

The tribunal was set up at the request of the World Uyghur Congress in 2020

An unofficial tribunal of lawyers said Thursday that Chinese President Xi Jinping bore responsibility for what it said was genocide, crimes against humanity and torture of Uyghurs and Kazaks in Xinjiang.

"The People's Republic of China (PRC) has committed genocide, crimes against humanity and torture against Uyghur, Kazakh and other ethnic minority citizens in the north west region of China known as Xinjiang," said the Uyghur Tribunal, according to Reuters.

"The Tribunal is satisfied that President Xi Jinping... and other very senior officials in the PRC and CCP (Chinese Communist Party) bear primary responsibility for acts that have occurred in Xinjiang."

The tribunal, set up at the request of the World Uyghur Congress (WUC) in 2020, has no powers of sanction or enforcement.

The WUC, based in Munich, welcomed the tribunal's judgment.

China's foreign ministry, however, dismissed the WUC as a separatist organization in a statement on Thursday, saying it was under the control and funding of anti-China forces in the United States and the West.

"This so-called 'court' has no legal credentials nor any credibility," a ministry spokesperson said, describing the testimony given as false and the final judgment as a "political farce performed by a few clowns."

The tribunal responded, "Lies cannot conceal the truth, cannot deceive the international community nor stop the historic course of...Xinjiang's stability, development and prosperity."