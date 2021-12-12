Blinken to visit SE Asia, US eyes China’s economic influence

Blinken plans to visit Indonesia, Thailand, and Malaysia for economic talks

United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken is set to travel to Southeast Asia next week to bolster financial ties with the region, a trip experts say aims to counter economic competition from China.

The official will visit Indonesia’s capital, Jakarta, on Monday, along with Thailand and Malaysia for his first tour of the region under the Biden administration.

President Joe Biden made strengthening relations with the Indo-Pacific a key part of his foreign policy, and the commander-in-chief is looking to reestablish economic relations with the area.

The United States was part of a regional trade agreement back in 2017, but then-president Donald Trump withdrew from the deal, enabling China to establish a strong trade presence in its absence.

“In Jakarta, the Secretary will deliver remarks on the significance of the Indo-Pacific region and underscore the importance of the US-Indonesia Strategic Partnership,” a press statement from the US State Department explained.

The partnership agreement, expanded on in 2015, provides a framework for economic growth and defense cooperation between the two states.

While in Malaysia, Blinken “will advance the US-Malaysia partnership on addressing shared challenges, including Covid 19, building resilient supply chains, and ensuring a free and open Indo-Pacific region.”

During his visit to Thailand, “Secretary Blinken will reaffirm the US commitment to the US-Thailand treaty alliance, working toward post-pandemic economic recovery, and addressing the climate crisis.”