US to look at Myanmar measures, plans ASEAN summit

The US is also looking 'actively' at whether actions taken in Myanmar might constitute genocide

United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced on Wednesday that the US is looking at what additional steps to take against Myanmar’s junta.

He added that Southeast Asian leaders were invited to hold talks at a summit with US President Joe Biden.

Blinken made the comments in Malaysia during a meeting with Foreign Minister Saifuddin Abdullah, who noted that the summit invitation would be discussed when counterparts from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) meet on January 19.

"We very much look forward to having a special summit with ASEAN next year," said Blinken, who described the 10-member bloc as "essential to the architecture of the Indo-Pacific region.”

Myanmar continues to face turmoil since the military overthrew a civilian government led by Aung San Suu Kyi on February 1, sparking protests and pockets of armed resistance met with violent suppression.

While ASEAN is leading diplomatic efforts to resolve the crisis, some of the union’s members are frustrated with slow progress, leading Myanmar’s military leader to be excluded from a recent bloc meeting.

"It's important in the weeks and months ahead to look at what additional steps and measures we can take individually and collectively… to put the country back on a democratic trajectory," Blinken said.

The official noted that the US is also looking “actively” at whether actions taken in Myanmar might constitute genocide.

More than 730,000 minority Rohingya Muslims fled Myanmar's Rakhine state in August 2017 after a military crackdown, which refugees said included mass killings and rapes.

Blinken added that the proposed summit with ASEAN would also address issues such as Covid, climate change, investment, and infrastructure.