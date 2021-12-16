Philippines: Typhoo Rai intensifies to Category 5

Storms are classified as Category 5 when they are considered to be strong, very strong, or violent typhoons

Typhoon Rai intensified to a Category 5 storm before reaching land in the southern Philippines on Thursday, forcing mass evacuations and flight cancellations.

Rai, the 15th typhoon to enter Philippine territory this year, hit the island of Siargao with maximum winds of up to 121 miles per hour and floodwaters reaching chest-high levels, the Philippine weather bureau announced.

Roughly 100,000 people fled their homes as the second-most powerful typhoon to strike the nation this year makes its way to the central part of the archipelago.

The nation’s disaster agency said it received reports of power outages and flooding in some areas, but there were no casualties so far.

Footage released by the Philippine Coast Guard showed rescuers wading through the flooded city of Cagayan de Oro, ferrying residents in rubber boats.

"Filipinos are tough, but this Super Typhoon is a bitter blow for millions of people who are still recovering from devastating storms, floods, and Covid-19 in the past year," Philippine Red Cross Chairman Richard Gordon said.

Airlines canceled dozens of flights while transport authorities banned sea and land travel in central and southern regions, leaving thousands stranded at ports.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1471357894729760768 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

The Southeast Asian nation postponed the implementation of mass vaccinations against Covid due to the storm.

Tropical storms are classified as Category 5 when they are considered to be strong, very strong, or violent typhoons.

Around 20 tropical storms strike the Philippines each year, causing recurrent floods and landslides.