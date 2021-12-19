Hong Kong votes in “patriots-only” election

Nearby election sites, protesters from the League of Social Democrats group demanded universal suffrage rights

Voters in Hong Kong headed to the polls on Sunday for the first time since a sweeping national security law and an electoral overhaul were imposed on the region.

The Legislative Council election - of which only candidates deemed by the government to be “patriots” can run - is criticized by some activists as well as by foreign governments and rights groups.

Candidates are running to be elected into a new system that puts into place what the government calls an improved electoral system under the principle of “patriots ruling Hong Kong.”

Major pan-democratic parties, seen as the opposition, did not field or endorse any candidates.

In November 2020, many opposition lawmakers resigned from the legislature in protest against the government disqualifying elected politicians.

Hong Kong government leaders insist that the electoral restructuring, like the national security law imposed last year, was needed to ensure stability following protests that rocked the Asian financial hub in 2019.

China’s parliament announced sweeping changes in March to Hong Kong’s electoral system, which included reducing the number of directly elected seats and establishing a vetting committee to screen all potential candidates.

Voter turnout is at the core of election debates, as the government sent out blanket text messages on Saturday urging Hong Kong residents to vote while some critics called on people to refrain in protest.

Early indications suggested turnout was far lower than the last legislative election in 2016, according to Reuters witnesses.

Nearby the election sites, several protesters from the League of Social Democrats group chanted demands for universal suffrage.

Prior to the election, more than 10 people were arrested for allegedly inciting people to cast blank ballots.