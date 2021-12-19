China tennis star Peng denies that she made accusation of sexual assault

Peng says she is living at home in Beijing without supervision, and did not mention Zhang

Peng Shuai, Chinese tennis star, said Sunday that she never accused anyone of sexual assault and that her social media post she made last month was misunderstood.

Peng's well-being became a matter of concern among the global tennis community and rights groups when she appeared to allege that a former Chinese vice premier, Zhang Gaoli, sexually assaulted her in the past. After that post, she was absent from public view for nearly three weeks.

"First, I need to stress one point that is extremely important, I have never said or written that anyone has sexually assaulted me, I have to clearly stress this point," Peng said in the video posted by Lianhe Zaobao, a Singapore media outlet, Reuters reported.

This was the first time she addressed the matter on camera in public, speaking on the sidelines of a cross-country skiing event in Shanghai.

She said that her post on Weibo, a Twitter-like social media site, which was quickly removed, was a "private matter."

Peng, 35, said in the video that "people have many misunderstandings" about her Weibo post. She did not elaborate.

She also said that she is living at home in Beijing without supervision. She did not mention Zhang.

Reuters was unable to reach Peng since her Weibo post.