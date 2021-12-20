Pro-Beijing candidates sweep Hong Kong vote

China’s State Council said in a white paper that prospects for democracy in Hong Kong are 'bright'

Pro-Beijing candidates enjoyed a sweeping victory in a “patriots”-only legislative election in Hong Kong, deemed regressive by some critics, with a record-low turnout of voters amid a crackdown on the city by China.

The turnout of 30.2% was almost half that of the previous poll in 2016.

Results show that almost all of the seats were taken by pro-Beijing and pro-establishment candidates.

Asked if her political party lacked public approval given the low turnout, Starry Lee, head of the pro-Beijing Democratic Alliance for the Betterment and Progress of Hong Kong, said the electoral revamp would improve governance.

Lee’s party won half of the directly elected seats.

"I do not believe this (the low turnout) is directly related to citizens not agreeing with this electoral system," she told reporters.

“I believe it needs some time for people to get adapted to this system.”

In a white paper on Monday, China’s State Council said that prospects for democracy in Hong Kong are “bright,” adding that order was “restored” and “back on track.”

The financial hub was rocked by anti-Beijing and pro-democracy protests for several years before Beijing imposed an electoral overhaul and national security law in 2020.

Such turmoil was attributed by the white paper to “anti-China forces” and the “foreign enemies” backing them.

China's State Council further noted that it “advanced the system of democracy” in Hong Kong by amending the election methods for its legislative assembly, where now candidates are vetted for their “patriotism” before being able to run.

Pro-democracy candidates were largely absent, having declined to run, jailed, or forced into exile.