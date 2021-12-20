Philippines: Death toll from Typhoon Rai rises, military to deliver aid

Police reported the death toll from Typhoon Rai rose to 375 people, 490,000 displaced

The Philippines ordered its military on Monday to send aid via airplanes and naval vessels to areas devastated by the Category 5 typhoon that displaced hundreds of thousands of people and killed more than 300.

Typhoon Rai cut off many central and southern regions from power and communications, complicating rescue and relief efforts.

It is the strongest tropical storm to hit the archipelago this year.

"We are still assessing the damage, but it is huge," Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana told reporters.

"The first thing we are doing is addressing the food and water (supplies) and medical care of the injured."

Lorenzana ordered the armed forces to deliver relief goods, using all available assets, and to send troops if necessary.

Police reported the death toll from Rai rose to at least 375, making it one of the deadliest typhoons to ever strike the Southeast Asian nation.

More than 500 were injured, and 56 people are missing.

The police figures far exceeded the national disaster agency’s record of 58 deaths.

More than half the deaths reported by authorities were in the central region of Visayas.

Provincial governor Arthur Yap told broadcaster CNN Philippines that he feared the death toll could rise further due to a lack of mobile communication means.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1471469038018732040 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Rai made landfall as a Category 5 typhoon on Thursday, bringing with it memories of Typhoon Haiyan in 2013, which killed 6,300 people in the Philippines.

Nearly 490,000 people are displaced from Rai, which is now moving towards the South China Sea.

President Rodrigo Duterte promised funds of about $40 million to help in recovery efforts.