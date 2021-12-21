Australia ‘not going back to lockdowns’ despite omicron surge

Daily infections in Australia surged to a new pandemic high last week, fueled by the latest variant omicron

Australia’s Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Tuesday said Australia must move past “the heavy hand of government” and authorities must stop shutting down people’s lives with Covid lockdowns.

Daily infections in Australia surged to a new pandemic high last week, fueled by the latest variant omicron.

However, Morrison insisted that limiting the spread of the virus comes down to personal responsibility.

"We have got to treat Australians like adults," Morrison told reporters, urging authorities to shift from "a culture of mandates" when it comes to masks and social distancing rules.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1473188808241954818 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

"We're not going back to lockdowns. We're going forward to live with this virus with common sense and responsibility," he added.

Australia kept its Covid numbers relatively low — around 260,000 total cases and 2,154 deaths — with swift lockdowns and strict social distancing rules.

But recently, most of the country reopened over the last few weeks in accordance with higher vaccination rates, despite the discovery of omicron.

Authorities will now reportedly ramp up the administration of booster shots.

Morrison is also calling on states to reopen hundreds of immunization hubs, which were shut down after demand slowed when double-dose rates in people above the age of 16 topped 80 percent.

Omicron infections are multiplying rapidly across Europe, the United States, and Asia, while several nations reimposed measures to curb the resurgence.

While Australia recorded more than 4,600 Covid cases on Tuesday, Federal Health Minister Greg Hunt said that “only a fraction” of omicron cases are ending up in hospitals.