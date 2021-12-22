South Korea: Businesses protest against Covid restrictions

The restrictions include a ban on gatherings of over four people, all of whom must be fully vaccinated

Nearly 300 business owners in South Korea demonstrated on Wednesday in Seoul against a reimplementation of the country’s strict Covid restrictions.

Although the country boasts a vaccination rate of over 92 percent, new Covid cases and severe infections are on the rise, putting a strain on South Korea’s medical infrastructure.

As a result, the government decided to reintroduce its Covid rules after easing them in November - reestablishing a 9 pm dining curfew and a ban on gatherings of over four people, all of whom must be fully vaccinated.

The news prompted outrage from South Korea’s small business owners, who say the restrictions harm them financially.

“We've followed the rules over the past two years because the government promised compensation... but they didn't keep the promise,” Yoon Sun-a, a demonstrator who manages four restaurants, explained.

Although South Korea’s government introduced a financial assistance package last week, granting $838 to each of the 3.2 million businesses hurt by Covid restrictions, protestors say the aid is not enough.

Lee Sang-baek from Uijeongbu, a city north of Seoul, said he is “barely holding out on an empty hope for tomorrow,” adding that other business owners were driven to shut down, declare bankruptcy, or even take their own lives.