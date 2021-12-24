South Korea, China hold talks amid Taiwan spat

The officials discussed efforts to reopen stalled denuclearization talks with North Korea

Senior South Korean diplomats held talks with Chinese counterparts on Thursday, after Seoul retracted an invitation to a senior Taiwanese official to take part in a business forum, sparking a diplomatic spat.

South Korea’s Vice Foreign Minister Choi Jong-kun conducted an online meeting with a delegation led by China’s Vice Foreign Minister Le Yucheng.

It was the first such assembly since June 2017.

The officials discussed efforts to reopen stalled denuclearization talks with North Korea, as well as Beijing’s plans to host the 2022 Winter Olympics in February, South Korea’s Yonhap News Agency reported.

Choi emphasized that Seoul looks forward to the Olympics’ success, without elaborating on any discussions over attendance by South Korean officials.

South Korea’s government said it is not considering joining the multi-nation boycott of the Beijing Olympics, although discussions have not been held with China over sending a delegation.

“We hope this meeting can have a positive effect on enhancing communication and mutual trust and the promotion of bilateral relations,” China's Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said prior to the talks.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1474022369308332033 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

The meeting came as Taiwan protested South Korea’s cancellation of its invitation for Taipei’s Digital Minister Audrey Tang to speak at a conference in Seoul last week.

Taipei’s Foreign Ministry regarded the move as “rude,” while a Seoul official regarded the revocation in line with their “diplomatic principles, not because of China,” Reuters reported.

The ministry further reiterated the East Asian country’s “unchanged” position to promote “economic and cultural relations” with Taiwan.