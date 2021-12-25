Hong Kong: Tiananmen monuments removed from universities

The removals are the latest developments of a crackdown under the national security law imposed by China

Two Hong Kong universities removed on Friday public monuments to the 1989 Tiananmen protests in Beijing, following the dismantling of a similar sculpture at another university earlier this week.

The removals at Chinese University and Lingnan University in Hong Kong are the latest developments of a crackdown under the national security law imposed by China.

Human rights activists regard the law as suppression of civil society, but authorities say it is restoring stability.

On Friday, a 20-foot-tall statue representing the “Goddess of Democracy” holding a flame aloft was removed from a public plaza at the Chinese University.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1474227736621330435 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

The university called the artwork “unauthorized” and said it was taken away for “internal assessment.”

For more than a decade, the sculpture stood on the campus modeled on a 30-foot statue erected by students in Tiananmen Square to symbolize their pursuit of liberty and democracy in China.

Dozens of students gathered to denounce the move.

"This statue represents the school environment is open. It's a symbol of academic freedom,” said Felix Chow, district councilor and former Chinese University student.

“[The removal] makes people doubt whether the school can still ensure the space is free and people can speak freely," he told Reuters.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1473817918416867329 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Lingnan University also took down a wall relief sculpture portraying the Tiananmen protest and massacre, depicting the “Goddess of Democracy” and a row of tanks halted before a lone protestor, as well as victims shot by Chinese troops in 1989.

On Wednesday, the University of Hong Kong dismantled and removed the "pillar of shame" statue to victims of the Tiananmen crackdown.

Hong Kong was previously the only place on Chinese soil where memorials and public commemorations were permissible.