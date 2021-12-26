Myanmar: Save the Children pauses operations after attack

Save the Children says a vehicle carrying staff members 'was attacked and burned out'

Save the Children, a UK-based humanitarian aid group, announced it would be pausing its activities in Myanmar’s Kayah state following an instance of violence that left at least 30 people dead and a number of charred bodies.

The group said two of its Save the Children staff members remain missing following the attack.

“We are horrified at the violence carried out against innocent civilians and our staff, who are dedicated humanitarians, supporting millions of children in need across Myanmar,” Save the Children International CEO Inger Ashing said.

The organization explained in a statement released Saturday that the two staff members were returning to their home villages for the holiday season when their vehicle “was attacked and burned out.”

Save the Children reported that at least 38 people died in the attack, but a local resident told Reuters he saw only 32 bodies.

While opposition forces attributed the act of violence to the junta military, Myanmar’s state media said that the country’s junta forces were attacking “terrorists with weapons” in the area.

Reuters was unable to independently verify these accounts.

A state of crisis developed in Myanmar following a military coup at the start of the year, in which armed forces ousted Aung San Suu Kyi’s administration from power.

Over 8,000 dissidents in the country have been imprisoned since the junta cracked down on protests, and at least 1,375 people were killed, according to a count conducted by the Association for Assistance of Political Prisoners.

Myanmar’s ruling junta disputes this total.